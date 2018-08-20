Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Forestar Group an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a current ratio of 16.56. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

In other news, insider Donald J. Tomnitz bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $295,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 174.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate development company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily single-family residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells residential lots to home builders; and commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, Forestar Group Inc had 49 entitled, developed, or under development projects in 11 states and 16 markets planned for residential and commercial uses in the United States.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.