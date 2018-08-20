Frank C. Mencini Buys 2,000 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Frank C. Mencini acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 285,570 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 204,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in F.N.B. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

