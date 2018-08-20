Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

