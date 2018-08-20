Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Select Income REIT (SIR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,691 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Income REIT were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the second quarter worth $1,755,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 73.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 201.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 35.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Income REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Select Income REIT from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Select Income REIT stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Select Income REIT has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $26.26.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.56 million. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Select Income REIT will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.38%.

Select Income REIT Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of March 31, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.