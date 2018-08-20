Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. RMR Group Inc has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of -0.16.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. equities research analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of RMR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

