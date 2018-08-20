FuturoCoin One Day Volume Reaches $203,192.00 (FTO)

FuturoCoin (CURRENCY:FTO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One FuturoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $8.71 or 0.00135058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Coindeal, Coinbe and YoBit. FuturoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $203,192.00 worth of FuturoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FuturoCoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000468 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001522 BTC.

MIRQ (MRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FuturoCoin Profile

FuturoCoin (FTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. FuturoCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for FuturoCoin is futurocoin.com. FuturoCoin’s official Twitter account is @FuturoCoinFTO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FuturoCoin Coin Trading

FuturoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Coinbe, BitBay and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuturoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuturoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuturoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

