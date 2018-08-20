FY2018 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN) Boosted by Cormark

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.35.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$6.85 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03.

In other news, Director Richard Venn bought 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,520.00.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

