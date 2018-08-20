FY2018 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Corp (PLC) Increased by Analyst

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report issued on Thursday, August 16th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Park Lawn to C$29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.70.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$26.76 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$17.75 and a 1-year high of C$27.48.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

