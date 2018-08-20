GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLPG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.12. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $121.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,424,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,335,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 308,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 107,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 98,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.