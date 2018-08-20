Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (GALT) Shares Up 15%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT)’s share price shot up 15% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.45. 747,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 724,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GALT. ValuEngine cut Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

The firm has a market cap of $182.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock news, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 226,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $1,945,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,379.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 46,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $233,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,743,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,122. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 731,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 392,151 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Benchmark Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

