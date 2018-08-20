Garlicoin (GRLC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,528.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $94,343.00 and approximately $1,528.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex.

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 22,387,029 coins and its circulating supply is 12,387,029 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

