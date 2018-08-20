GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.60

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 184289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.33.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 27.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 76.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

