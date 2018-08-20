GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their buy rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on GCP Applied Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GCP Applied Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

NYSE GCP opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 48.05%. equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc acquired 809,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,318,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

