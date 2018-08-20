General Electric (GE) Stake Lessened by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

GE opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

