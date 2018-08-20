General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $36.38 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.02.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

