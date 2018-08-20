GGP Inc (GGP) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,588,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GGP were worth $134,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of GGP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 118,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of GGP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 185,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of GGP by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of GGP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GGP by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered GGP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on GGP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NYSE:GGP opened at $21.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GGP Inc has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $583.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.94 million. GGP had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that GGP Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

