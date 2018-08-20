Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $44.90 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $266.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after acquiring an additional 573,750 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

