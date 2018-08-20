Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,379 Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,749,000 after acquiring an additional 36,294 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 189,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after acquiring an additional 52,278 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $134,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,694.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $114.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $128.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

