Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $379,000 in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

