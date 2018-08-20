GINcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $11.29 Million (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and $111,361.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00064328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,332.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.29 or 0.04386074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.54 or 0.08217774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00857659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.01479698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00196140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.02131479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00298189 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 2,778,391 coins and its circulating supply is 2,772,281 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

