Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

