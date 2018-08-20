GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 185.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 133.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 80.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 159.74%. equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other news, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 148,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,636,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 498,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.