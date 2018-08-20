Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period.

GREK opened at $8.51 on Monday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

