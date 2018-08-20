Gold Fields (GFI) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on Gold Fields and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.02.

NYSE:GFI opened at $2.49 on Friday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 74,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

