Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (UTDI) a €49.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €49.00 ($55.68) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTDI. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.04 ($68.22).

ETR UTDI opened at €43.82 ($49.80) on Monday. United Internet has a 12 month low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a 12 month high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

