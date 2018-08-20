Gradient Investments LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,231.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $166.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.79 and a 12-month high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.73%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.47.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.