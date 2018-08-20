Gradient Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 145,435 Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of BSCJ opened at $21.06 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.0332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

