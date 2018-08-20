Gradient Investments LLC Takes $4.87 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 285.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of MORT opened at $24.23 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.