Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.25 Million

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will post sales of $660.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $669.20 million and the lowest is $653.90 million. Greenbrier Companies reported sales of $611.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $257,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $145,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,499 shares of company stock valued at $961,516 over the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2,212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of GBX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply