Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will post sales of $660.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $669.20 million and the lowest is $653.90 million. Greenbrier Companies reported sales of $611.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $257,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $145,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,499 shares of company stock valued at $961,516 over the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2,212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of GBX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

