Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,303,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. Underhill Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $169.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $123.88 and a 1-year high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $95,862.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,005.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,864,573.09. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,292.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,893. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

