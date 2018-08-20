Groupon Inc Common Stock (GRPN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Groupon Inc Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the coupon company an impact score of 47.2969420767026 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Groupon Inc Common Stock has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Get Groupon Inc Common Stock alerts:

Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.20 million. Groupon Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Groupon Inc Common Stock will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Inc Common Stock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coupon company to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GRPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Groupon Inc Common Stock from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.90 to $5.99 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $6,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon Inc Common Stock

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.