GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stake Boosted by Sapphire Star Partners LP

Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. GrubHub comprises approximately 1.5% of Sapphire Star Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sapphire Star Partners LP’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GrubHub by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 19.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $127.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $141.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.72, for a total transaction of $93,856.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $319,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,213 shares in the company, valued at $532,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,779 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,494 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $115.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.14.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

