Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.66

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 10379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $391.59 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.