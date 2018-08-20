Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.44

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.44 and last traded at $130.28, with a volume of 658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.26.

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 price objective on Hanover Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,490,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

