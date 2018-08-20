Hansberger Growth Investors LP Buys Shares of 98,108 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Hansberger Growth Investors LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 98,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 4.8% of Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,126.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.