Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) a €48.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.57 ($73.38).

Shares of DRI opened at €45.62 ($51.84) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €5.25 ($5.97) and a one year high of €72.65 ($82.56).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

