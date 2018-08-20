Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give United Internet (UTDI) a €58.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.04 ($68.22).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €43.82 ($49.80) on Thursday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a 1 year high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

