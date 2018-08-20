HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 344.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,214 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HD Supply were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,503,102 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $65,189,533.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Stengel II sold 30,000 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,268,705 shares of company stock valued at $98,756,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

