Head-To-Head Comparison: Invacare (IVC) and Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

Invacare (NASDAQ: WMGI) and Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Invacare and Wright Medical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wright Medical Group 0 3 9 0 2.75

Invacare presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.57%. Wright Medical Group has a consensus price target of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Invacare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Invacare is more favorable than Wright Medical Group.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Wright Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -6.80% -12.52% -4.95% Wright Medical Group -24.74% -1.94% -0.50%

Volatility and Risk

Invacare has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Medical Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invacare and Wright Medical Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $966.50 million 0.54 -$76.54 million ($1.93) -8.19 Wright Medical Group $744.99 million 3.94 -$202.59 million ($0.22) -125.18

Invacare has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Medical Group. Wright Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invacare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Invacare pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Wright Medical Group does not pay a dividend. Invacare pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Invacare beats Wright Medical Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries, as well as other ancillary products. The company primarily offers its products to orthopaedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. It markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States, as well as direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

