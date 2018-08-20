Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,338 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 86,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $877,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLX opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 2.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 271,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $2,739,757.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

