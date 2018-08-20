Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Position Boosted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at $2,984,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 765.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 73,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at $12,353,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $84.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $57.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

NYSE HP opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $648.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.47%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

