Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) PT Set at €118.00 by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital set a €118.00 ($134.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €117.58 ($133.62).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €107.95 ($122.67) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

