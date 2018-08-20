Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

HCLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hi-Crush Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

HCLP stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.40. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $248.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Hi-Crush Partners’s payout ratio is presently 297.03%.

In related news, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of Hi-Crush Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $159,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

