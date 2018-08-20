Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hi-Crush Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCLP. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 857,878 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 321,728 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Hi-Crush Partners news, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $159,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCLP opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.40. Hi-Crush Partners LP has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $248.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 22.92%. Hi-Crush Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.26%. This is a boost from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 297.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCLP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Simmons lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

