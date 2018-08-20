Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.08.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $29.50.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $6,630,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.