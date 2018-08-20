Highland Private Wealth Management Buys Shares of 7,161 Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 78,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Comcast by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,122,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,363 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $50,719,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Comcast by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,833,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $233,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $35.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

