Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Shares Bought by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 200.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 102.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $12,796,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $2,158,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $469,667.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $369,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,284.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

HRC stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.91 and a one year high of $96.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.50 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

