Histogenics (HSGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment. The company is developing NeoCart(R) product to provide treatment in the orthopedic space. Histogenics Corporation is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

HSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Histogenics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Histogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Brookline Cap M reissued a buy rating on shares of Histogenics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Histogenics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of Histogenics stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Histogenics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. equities research analysts expect that Histogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the second quarter worth $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 72.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the first quarter worth $5,712,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the first quarter worth $639,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

