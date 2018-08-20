HL Financial Services LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

