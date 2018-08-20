HL Financial Services LLC Invests $326,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) Stock

HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,668,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,144,000. AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,615,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,168,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 588,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 134,186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $26.34 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $26.68.

